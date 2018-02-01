EDWARDSVILLE - The Watershed Nature Center is welcoming 2018 with exciting programming - new and old! Saturday February 10th from 9:00 AM through 7:00 PM we will have a Citizen Science Weekend of educational activities for people of all ages and interests.

From 9:00-9:30 AM, Restoration Director, Tom Doyle will present the 2018 Controlled Burn Plan for the Watershed Nature Center and the benefits of prescribed burning for restoration and conservation efforts. After the presentation, weather permitting, we will head out on the trails to prepare the preserve for the upcoming burn. Dress Appropriately!

At 10:00 AM, part two of 2018’s Volunteer Educator Training Workshop will focus on upcoming Field Trips for area students. Education Curriculum Consultant, Katie Belisle-Iffrig, has created a comprehensive education curriculum specifically for the Watershed that meets state and Next Generation Science Standards. Katie has a masters degree in Botany and doctorate in Outdoor/Environmental Education and will be leading the training workshop. If you are interested in becoming a Volunteer Educator - please contract Aya, Administrative Program Coordinator, at aya@watershednc.org for details.

The SIUE STEM Center created a special program for the Watershed Nature Center called D.A.N.C.E.S (Day and Night Citizen Environmental Sciences) underwritten by a grant from the Meridian Society. The programs will focus on bird watching, training for Frog Watch USA and Globe at Night. Each program trains the general public to become Citizen Scientists and relays the importance of collecting data for analysis in the natural world in collaboration with professional scientists and organizations.

The Great Backyard Bird Count Training will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Russ Reed, Nature Preserve Foundation Board member will lead the workshop on participating through the Audubon's annual event. He will review birding basics, review local birds and explore the Watershed’s best bird viewing areas. Each participant will be given information about The Great Backyard Bird Count and will also be invited to come back the Watershed the following weekend to participate as a group. This is a great activity for people of all ages and abilities.

And finally at, 6:00 PM Globe at Night - our newest citizen science workshop, will be lead by Georgia Bracey, SIUE STEM Center Research Associate. Globe at Night is an international citizen-science campaign to raise public awareness of the impact of light pollution by inviting individuals to measure & submit their night sky brightness observations. River Bend Astronomy Club will also be setting up telescopes and focusing in on winter constellations. This program is $5 for Adults, $2 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit http://www.watershednaturecenter.org/calendar/ .

