Criest'on Waters, shown in an earlier game, exploded for 17 points in a Carbondale Tourney opener.EDWARDSVILLE 54, MARION 22: Criest'on Waters had 17 points as Edwardsville cruised to a 54-22 win over Marion in an opening-round match of the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic Monday evening.

The Tigers, who went to 17-0 on the season, will take on Metropolis (Ill.) Massac County in the semifinals Friday night.

Kate Martin added 14 points for Edwardsville, with Rachel Pranger scoring 12. Nia Marshall led Marion with seven points.

Before the Tigers meet up with the Patriots, they'll play a home game against St. Louis-area power St. Joseph's Academy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

