EDWARDSVILLE - Every year, the Water Works Marlins-Sunset Hills Stingrays SWISA swim meet is one anticipated by members of both Edwardsville teams.

This time around, Edwardsville won by a 461-199 overall margin, taking the girls competition 252-75 and boys portion of the meet 209-124.

The Marlins Josie Bushell was star of the day for the Marlins. Bushell was the only triple individual winner in the meet. Bushell won the 200 in 2:22.81, the 100 medley (1:17.84); and 50 butterfly (32.09).

Matthew Doyle led won the Water Works men’s team with two first places and a second place individually. Doyle was first in the 15-18 200 in 2:18.78; the 100 back (1:09.07); and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.94). Evan Grinter, Spencer Sholl, Trent Sholl, Canon Adams, Logan Mills, Alan Chen and Henry Vivian also captured two individual events for Water Works men’s team.

Evan Grinter continues to show improvement every meet and has become one of the leading point-getters for the Marlins with his sisters, Savannah, Autumn and Isabella. He drew praise from McPherson for his continued development. Bailey Grinter, the older sister of Savannah, Autumn, Isabella and Evan, had minor surgery and will return to action at the SWISA Championships Meet as a favorite. Bailey will attend the University of Tennessee in August and is an Illinois and national swim champion in both swim sprint and backstroke events.

Water Works girls who were double individual winners included: Allison Naylor, Karissa Osborn, Karis Chen, Olivia Ramirez, Maria Beltramea, Isabella Doyle, Kylie Schumacher, Savannah Grinter and Ava Whittaker.

Chase Milburn, Gabby Cook, Edyn Cohn, Izzy O’Day, Greta Deist and Andrew Native all placed first individually for Sunset Hills.

“Everyone did really well,” Water Works head coach Elizabeth McPherson said of her team's performance. “I had them do events they liked and some they didn’t like. We are trying to figure out SWISA relays.”

“We raced very well in a lot of races,” Sunset Hills head coach Dan O’Keefe said. “I love to keep track of points; we don’t have the numbers or depth to keep up in points. We are after personal improvement. We have a lot of good 8 and under girls.”

The SWISA Championships Meet will conclude the summer season for Water Works and Sunset Hills on Sunday, July 23, at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

