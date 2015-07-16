EDWARDSVILLE – Water Works' Marlins took on Sunset Hills in both team's Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association regular-season finale at Water Works Swim Club Tuesday evening.

Water Works won the meet overall 374-182 over Sunset Hills. Triple winners on the night for the Marlins included Spencer Sholl, McClain Oertle, Sierra Brannan, Elizabeth McPherson, Rachel Kretzer and Allison Naylor. Double winners for the Marlins were Benjamin Werts, Cohen Osborn, Olivia Ramirez and Chloe Harrison.

Other boys winners for Water Works were Logan Oertle, Ryan Harrison, Canon Adams, Nathan Zickhur, Hunter Schlueter, Liam Oertle, Evan Grinter, Trent Sholl and Logan Mills. Girls winners included Claire Harrison, Grace Oertle, Camryn Mills, Kierstynn Fisher, Anna Lombardi and Josephine Werts.

Winning boys relays were the 8-and-under 4x25 medley, 11-12 4x50 medley, 13-14 4x50 medley, 8-and-under 4x25 freestyle and 9-10 4x50 freestyle. Girls relay winners included the 8-and-under 4x25 medley, 9-10 4x50 medley, 11-12 4x50 medley, 8-and-under 4x25 freestyle, 9-10 4x50 freestyle and 11-12 4x50 freestyle.

The Marlins, Sunset Hills, as well as the other four SWISA teams, will take part in the SWISA Championship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Paddlers in Granite City.

