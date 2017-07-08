GRANITE CITY - Water Works Swim Club continued to prime for the SWISA championships with a strong showing against Paddlers Swim Club at Granite City on Thursday night.

Water Works won the overall meet 379-339. The Water Works girls dominated the Paddlers 238-125 and in boys competition the Pirates won 214-141.

Ava Whittaker and Logan Mills were the stars of the show for Water Works in the meet.

Mills was first in the 50 free, 100 IM, 50 butterfly and also swam on the 15-18 200 medley relay and the 15-18 200 free relay. Whittaker was first in the 100 IM, 50 breast and 50 butterfly.

“I would say that the meet went very well,” Water Works head coach Elizabeth McPherson said. “Paddlers is a strong team with a lot of good swimmers, especially the younger ones, and they always perform well. We swam hard and raced hard and I know that we are prepared for SWISA.

“The 9-10 boys and girls both were amazing, especially the 9-10 girls relays. All of the relays overall performed really well, but Emily Moody, Hunter Schlueter, Matt Doyle and Logan Mills are just a few of the standouts that we have that won most if not all of their races.”

The Marlins had several double winners:

Josie Bushell in the 15-18 girls; Emily Moody (9-10 girls); Canon Adams (13-14 boys); Autumn Grinter (13-14 girls); Evan Grinter (11-12 boys); and Olivia Ramirez (13-14 girls).

McPherson took a break from coaching to capture a win in the 100 backstroke.

Margaret Grieve, Savannah Grinter, Sierra Brannan, Trent Sholl, Allison Naylor and Jenna Garella also captured upper-age division wins.

Water Works will entertain Sunset Hills at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The SWISA championships are set for July 23.

