EDWARDSVILLE - Water Works Swim Club at 401 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville is officially open for the 2017 summer season.

The pool opened on Friday and Pool Director of Swimming Bob Rettle and company foresee a great summer ahead.

"The historic pool is ready to serve the community again in 2017," Rettle said. "Water Works, formerly known as the Montclair Pool, has many amazing competitive programs as well as reliable family fun for the Edwardsville community."

Check out the Water Works Swim Club website for an application to the pool and return it to 401 Harvard Drive. You can also call the pool at (618) 656-1123 for more information.

You can also mail your membership form to Water Works Swim Club P.O. Box 37, Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.



Yearly Prices for 2017

Family Memberships - $360.00 for the season

Single Memberships - (18 and older) - $185.00

