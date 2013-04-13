East St. Louis, Ill., April 11, 2013 … The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) today announced the Gateway Geyser will resume its daily eruption schedule for the 2013 season this Monday, April 15. Each day at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (weather permitting), individuals on both sides of the river can enjoy the views as the East St. Louis landmark, located in Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park, shoots water 600 feet in the air, reaching the same height as the majestic Gateway Arch.

“We encourage folks to keep an eye to the sky as they travel in and out of downtown St. Louis during those times so they can witness the Gateway Geyser in action, or better yet head to the Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park or the Gateway Arch Grounds to view it from there,” notes Mike Buehlhorn, executive director of the Metro East Park and Recreation District, which owns and operates Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park. “It‘s the tallest fountain in the United States, powered by three 800-horsepower pumps that blast 8,000 gallons of water a minute, and really is a sight worth seeing.”

Four smaller fountains surround the main geyser, symbolizing the Mississippi, Missouri, Meramec and Illinois rivers. Each of the fountains collectively erupts three times per day for 10 minutes, creating a memorable visual display.

The Gateway Geyser began operation on May 27, 1995, helping to fulfill Malcolm W. Martin's vision of creating a landmark in East St. Louis that would complement the Gateway Arch. It was established with the help of the Gateway Center of Metropolitan St. Louis, a non-profit group founded by Martin whose members raised $4 million in private donations to fully fund the geyser's development.

Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park is located directly across from the Gateway Arch on the banks of the East St. Louis Riverfront, just south of the Casino Queen at 185 West Trendley Avenue. The park has quickly become a regional hotspot since the opening of its 43-foot-tall, tiered Mississippi River Overlook in June 2009. The viewing platform towers above the levee, offering the region’s most spectacular views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis skyline, as well as a terrific vantage point to view the Gateway Geyser eruptions. The 34-acre park also features an elevated seating area leading to a sweeping, open lawn for viewing fireworks and other recreational activities, and it has paved walkways that mirror the Gateway Arch.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was formed by voters in November 2000, and is responsible for the development of parks, greenways, and trails in Madison County and St. Clair County, Illinois. The District often supplements the efforts of local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions already engaged in the management of parks and recreation facilities. The park district is the first of its kind in Illinois, serving over half a million residents. For more information, visit www.meprd.org.

