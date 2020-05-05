WEST FLORISSANT - Missouri Department of Transportation crews were working on a ruptured water main that sent water onto Interstate 270 close to West Florissant, Mo., Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The water main break slowed traffic for many Illinois residents heading to the St. Louis for work. Traffic was reduced to two westbound lines during the Missouri Department of Transportation repairs.

More like this:

Yesterday - Illinois EPA Announces Funding Opportunity for Water Quality Management Program Projects

Sep 19, 2023 - Boil Order Issued For Customers In Areas Of Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Chautauqua

Sep 26, 2023 - Duckworth Announces $139 Million For Cleaner Water In Illinois

Sep 21, 2023 - Boil Order Lifted for Customers in Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Chautauqua

Sep 29, 2023 - Record Number of Students Participate in 21st Annual Water Festival  

 