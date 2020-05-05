Water Main Break Slows Traffic Near West Florissant, MO., on I-270 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST FLORISSANT - Missouri Department of Transportation crews were working on a ruptured water main that sent water onto Interstate 270 close to West Florissant, Mo., Tuesday morning. Article continues after sponsor message The water main break slowed traffic for many Illinois residents heading to the St. Louis for work. Traffic was reduced to two westbound lines during the Missouri Department of Transportation repairs. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip