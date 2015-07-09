At 4:15 p.m. today, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow reported a water main break earlier in the day had been fixed and no boil order was imposed.

The Bethalto Dairy Queen, one of the businesses out of service due to the break, opened immediately after the break was fixed.

Mayor Winslow sent a mass e-mail out as well as alerted the media the village had experienced a water break around 12:30 p.m. The mayor emphasized then no boil order had been put in place.

At around 2:15 p.m., Winslow said work was progressing and was optimistic the line would be fixed and back in service within a few hours.

Please continue to monitor Bethalto.com or the Village Facebook Page for updates."

