WOOD RIVER - The Pump House Bar and Grill will host a watch party to celebrate local Olympian Jayden Ulrich.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, community members are invited to The Pump House to watch Ulrich’s Olympic event. Ulrich, a 2021 East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, will throw discus for Team U.S.A. in the Paris Olympics on Friday.

“Obviously, we're a huge supporter of Wood River and the Wood River community, so we’ve been standing behind Jayden the whole time,” said Lauren “Lo” Montgomery, manager of The Pump House. “Anything that brings the community together, we’re always right there with them. The community is a big, big part of what we do here. We wouldn't be who we are without our community. So what’s the best way to give that back?”

Article continues after sponsor message

Located at 1523 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, The Pump House will offer their full menu and drinks during the event on Aug. 2. They plan to open 30 minutes early so patrons can settle in before Ulrich’s event premieres at 11 a.m.

The bar will also be selling t-shirts in support of Ulrich. All proceeds go directly to Ulrich to help fund her trip to Paris. Montgomery said she has heard that Ulrich is “just a wonderful person,” and the bar is excited to support her.

“We’re just really, really thrilled to have it here,” Montgomery added. “Hopefully, it’s going to be very memorable.”

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page.

More like this: