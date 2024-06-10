BALLWIN, Mo. - Washington, Mo., Post 218 scored six runs in the opening inning, and went from there in taking a 14-3 win over the Alton Post 126 under-16 red baseball team in the championship game of the 11th annual Baseball BATtles Cancer tournament Sunday afternoon at the Ballwin Athletic Association baseball grounds in west St. Louis County.

The junior Legionnaires reached the final by winning its group with a 2-1 record, then defeating the Post 126 senior team in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Washington scored six times in the top of the first to go ahead, with Alton scoring twice in the home half to cut the lead to 6-2. Post 218 then turned on the jets, scoring twice in the second, once in the third, and three times in the fourth to take an 11-2 advantage. Alton scored once in the bottom of the fifth, but Washington scored its final three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over the junior Legionnaires.

Dane Godard, Joe Stephan, and Drake Champlin each had a hit and RBI for Alton, while Reid Murray, Alex Pilger, Blake Rensing and Kadin Carlisle all had hits. Reese Bohlen was the starting pitcher, and went 1..2 innings, allowing eight runs on six hits, walking two and striking out two, while Dagen Cordes went the final 4.1 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on five hits, walking three and fanning two.

The junior Legionnaires are now idle until June 19, when they'll play in a Prep Baseball Report showcase event at the Saint Louis University ballpark, then travel to Highland for a District 22 game at Glik Park June 20 in a 7 p.m. start.

Alton then plays June 21-23 in the under-16 Up And Coming World Series tournament, and then plays at Valmeyer on June 25, in a 5:30 p.m. start at Borsch Park.

