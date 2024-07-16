NASHVILLE – Following extensive rainfall on the night of July 15-16, 2024, the Nashville Reservoir dam was overtopped, resulting in downstream flooding and the evacuation of residents in the affected areas.

Washington County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and first responders worked through the early hours to evacuate those at risk, with some residents reporting water levels as high as waist-deep inside their homes.

One resident required rescue assistance to safely evacuate her home. The flooding has also led to multiple road closures, severely restricting travel on all major roads within Washington County. Neighboring agencies attempting to assist Washington County were delayed as they were forced to take alternate routes or wait for conditions to improve.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Washington County EMA has recorded over six inches of rain locally. The evacuation is now complete, and a shelter has been established at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 680 West Walnut, for those displaced from their homes. An estimated 200 residences were considered endangered and at risk of flooding.

While the immediate threat to those downstream from the dam has been mitigated, multiple road closures remain in effect, including Interstate 64 between the Nashville and Ashley exits, and several closures on State Routes 15 and 127.

Residents are advised to stay home and avoid travel if possible. For those who must be on the roads, it is crucial to avoid driving through standing water and to turn around if a road is obstructed.

There have been no significant injuries or fatalities reported due to the flooding. Washington County EMA urges residents to continue exercising caution to ensure safety.

Individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 618-327-8274 ext. 4. For emergencies, residents should dial 911.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to wait until the waters recede and normal traffic routes are reopened.

