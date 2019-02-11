SEE VIDEO:

CARROLLTON - Calhoun and Carrollton boys basketball games are always intense and the one Friday night won by the Warriors 64-55 was no different.

Calhoun defeated the Hawks 64-55 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference contest on Friday night in Carrollton. It’s the first victory for the Warriors in Hawk country in over a decade. The Warriors improve to 16-7 and 5-2 in the WIVC.

Calhoun point guard Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 19 points and was brilliant offensively by consistently getting to the basket and setting up other teammates for easy scores. Corey Nelson, a 6-foot-7 player, contributed 15 points for Calhoun, 13 in the first half, and 6-foot-8 Ben Eberlin added eight points.

For the Hawks, Gabe Jones and Hunter Flowers both had 12 points in the first half. Jones would finish with a game-high 22 points and Flowers tallied 19. Ethan Brannan added eight and Nathan Walker chipped in six.

Calhoun plays at ISD on Monday, then hosts Pittsfield on Tuesday and Triopia on Wednesday. Friday night, the Warriors travel to Griggsville-Perry.

Carrollton, 10-17, plays Monday at Brown County, then Thursday at home against ISD and at Pleasant Hill on Friday.

“You gotta make layups to win basketball games at this level and when you don’t do that it’s hard to win against a good team,” Carrollton head coach Matt Goetten said."Calhoun’s got a nice team. Their length does bother most teams, but it shouldn’t bother us as much as it did. You can’t win games if you don’t make layups. It was a frustrating night for sure.”

Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner was ecstatic to pull out a huge win in Carrollton territory and said he knows this week will be tough with four games, then regionals begin.

Coach Goetten hopes to regroup this week and get on a hot streak with post-season play rapidly approaching.

These are the pairings for the Calhoun and Carrollton Regionals.

Hardin (Calhoun) Regional

Manager: Ryan Graner

Phone: 618-576-2229, Fax: 618-576-8031

E-mail: rgraner@calhoun40.net

Mon., Feb. 18

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: (7) Brussels vs. (11) Bunker Hill

Tue., Feb. 19

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (4) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. (13) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney)

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (5) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) vs. (12) Mt. Olive

Wed., Feb. 20

Game 4 at 6:00 pm: (1) Madison vs. Winner Game 1

Game 5 at 7:30 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Fri., Feb. 22

Game 6 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Carrollton Regional

Manager: Mark Beatty

Phone: 217-942-6913, Fax: 217-942-6835

E-mail: mbeatty@c-hawks.org

Monday, Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (7) Greenfield [Coop] vs. (11) Griggsville (G.-Perry)

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (6) Carrollton vs. (13) Pleasant Hill

Tue., Feb. 19

Game 3 at 7:00 pm: (2) Jacksonville (Routt) vs. Winner Game 1

Wed., Feb. 20

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: (3) Barry (Western) vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 22

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

