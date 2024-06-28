GRANITE CITY – Audrey Barnes, an incoming sophomore at Granite City High School, wrapped up an impressive freshman year in 2024 on the wrestling mat and the softball field. Barnes, who competed in the 135-pound category, finished the wrestling season with a 28-14 record, including 25 pins, for the Lady Warriors.

Barnes clinched the championship title in the 135-pound category at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Championships. Additionally, she secured third place in the 135-pound category at the IHSA Girls Regional in West Frankfort and won her category at the CWC Tribe Tournament.

Audrey is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of The Month.

Granite City head wrestling coach John Venne praised Barnes for her outstanding freshman season. "She did quite well as a freshman," Venne said. "She is also an excellent girls' softball player. One of her season highlights was a second-place finish in the Carbondale Tournament and St. Charles, Mo., Tournament. She was third at the Goreville Tournament, fifth at the Parkway West Tournament, and sixth in a tournament at Springfield. She has so much potential in the future."

Venne highlighted Barnes' tenacity and fearless approach to wrestling. "There is no doubt she will be successful going forward," he said. "She is just a great team member."

In addition to her wrestling achievements, Barnes was also recognized as one of the top softball players for the Lady Warriors this past spring. Her accomplishments have earned her the Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month honor.

Barnes' promising performance in both wrestling and softball has set a high bar for her sophomore year, as she continues to demonstrate her athletic prowess and dedication to her teams.

