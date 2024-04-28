ALTON - Abby Brinker, Madison Vasiloff, and Taylor Carson all scored for Granite City, as the Warriors earned a hard-fought three points in a 3-2 win over Marquette Catholic in a girls soccer match played Saturday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

Chloe Roberts and Alex Stephan hit the goals for the Explorers, both unassisted.

The Explorers played valiantly and tough, giving the Warriors everything they wanted in their final home match of the season. In the end, Granite was able to take the three points to go to 9-4-2, while Marquette is now 11-7-0.

The Warriors scored twice in the first half, while Marquette scored once, then both teams traded goals in the second half as Granite took the win.

Savvanhna Kammanyvong had two assists for the Warriors. Kathryn Gartner made two saves in goal, as she and Tessa Singleton shared the win in the goal.

The Explorers play their final three matches on the road, playing at Belleville East on Monday at 6:30 p.m., at Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and at Hillsboro next Friday, the kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors next play at Gene Baker Field, meeting up with Edwardsville on May 6, then play Civic Memorial on May 7, then play at Quincy on May 14, all games kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

