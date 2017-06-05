HARDIN - Calhoun High School girls softball fans had a huge celebration on Saturday night for its second-place IHSA Class 1A state team.

The girls rolled into town on a Hardin fire engine escorted by the Calhoun Sheriff’s office and the Hardin Fire Department to a large group of gleeful fans at the Hardin KC Hall.

Young children were waiting to have autographs signed by players and the players didn’t disappoint, staying for a long time to sign whatever shirt or item given to them.

Calhoun head girls softball coach Matt Baalman he couldn’t thank the community enough for the support of the team. He also recognized the Calhoun seniors who have meant a considerable amount to the over the past four years. He pointed out the girls had a 31-0 conference record during the seniors’ time.

“It has been a great ride,” Coach Baalman said. “We made three trips to state and were state champions two times and second this year.”

Calhoun fell 2-0 to Goreville in the IHSA Class 1A state final. Calhoun ended the season with a 31-9 overall mark.

Coach Baalman said the girls fought hard all the way to the state championship game.

