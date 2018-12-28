JERSEYVILLE - The Calhoun Warriors faced off against the Marquette Explorers Friday afternoon during the Jersey Community High School during the girls holiday basketball tournament, falling to Marquette Catholic, 64-42.

The Explorers took an early five-point lead in the first quarter and held the Warriors to only seven points in the second quarter going into the second with a 14-point lead, 33-19.

Calhoun tried to rally back in the fourth quarter putting 16 points on the board, but couldn’t catch up to the 31 points the Explorers scored throughout the second half.

Marquette freshman Adrenna Snipes led the Explorers with 21 points, while Kiley Kirchner had eight in Marquette’s win over Calhoun.

Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 19 points, while Colleen Schumann added six.

