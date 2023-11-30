GRANITE CITY - Emily Sykes, a senior forward for the Granite City girls' basketball team, is known as a hard worker who keeps giving her best effort, even in difficult times.

Such was the case in a recent game against Collinsville at GCHS Memorial Gym. Sykes led the team with eight points and kept on working hard, despite the team's difficulties against the Kahoks.

It has been a very difficult time for the Warriors program, having gone 5-23 last season and having an overall record of 21-72 the last four seasons. Despite the adversity, Sykes and her teammates continue to work hard and keep pushing along.

"Well, we're hoping to get over the score of 24, "Sykes said, "and not lose as bad, and just be more of a team than individuals."

The team is also picking up invaluable experience throughout, which will help the Warriors down the road as the season goes on.

"Yeah, it's going in my last year," Sykes said, "just learning, still learning every day."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The team is one that's a typical Granite City athletic team: One that has hard-working kids who put in their work every day and plays hard, no matter the situation. It's a valuable trait that Sykes agrees is a part of the team's DNA.

"Correct," Sykes said. "We do everything we can to work on our shooting and we just give it our all in practice."

Sykes also has some goals in mind for herself and the Warriors, all very much achievable.

"For the team, to get a better record than last year," Sykes said. "And for myself, not be so hard on myself, just give it my all for my last year."

Sykes is also very much looking ahead to playing for the Warriors in the new season and hopes to accomplish many good things this year.

"I am very excited to keep playing my last year in basketball," Sykes said.

More like this: