Warriors Capture Sixth Straight Girls Volleyball Win
HARDIN - Calhoun's girls' volleyball team pushed its winning streak to six matches with a 25-20, 25-15 victory over Pittsfield in the home opener.
"Our home opener against Pittsfield started a little rough," Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Missy Zipprich said. "We struggled in the first set, going back and forth with a lot of errors. I am not sure if it was nerves having a large home team or the heat as the gym felt like a sauna. We pulled it together by the end and won 25-20. Our second set went a little smoothly, but we still didn’t play at our full potential. I have full faith we will clean things up as the season progresses."
The Warriors' Delani Klaas and Kate Zipprich led at the net with 8 and 6 kills respectively.
"Kate having her 6 kills in only 7 attempts, resulting in a 0.857 hitting and kill percentage which is amazing," the coach said. "Joy Hurley had a great defense game, leading with 9 digs.
"Our freshman and JV teams also brought in the season opener with wins against Pittsfield."
Final Calhoun stats
Kills
- Delani Klaas 8
- Kate Zipprich 6
- Joy Hurley 4
Aces
- Delani 2
- Josie Hoagland 2
Blocks
- Kate 1
- Joy 1
Digs
- Joy 9
- Lacy Pohlman 6
- McKenzie Baalman 5
Assists
- Lacy 17
