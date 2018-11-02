JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of October is Warren Woolsey.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives in a given month.

F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academics or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During October, Warren received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, he was named “Student of the Month” at J.C.H.S. He is being congratulated by of Laura Stemm, Jersey State Bank.

