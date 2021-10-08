EAST ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Zion Dooley, 18 years of age, of the 200 block of Water Street in East St. Louis, for two counts of Burglary First Degree, two counts of Stealing a Motor Vehicle, one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Stealing Credit Cards.

Dooley is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: Victim #1 reported that her 2019 Toyota Highlander had been stolen from inside the attached garage of her residence. Entry to the residence had been gained by entering her unlocked pickup truck, parked outside the garage, and activating the garage door opener inside the truck. Inside the Highlander was a purse containing at least two credit cards. Victim #2 reported that several days earlier, his 2016 BMW had been stolen from the attached garage at his residence. Both Victim #1 and Victim #2, as well as family members, were present during each of the burglaries. Entry to Victim #2’s garage was similarly made by entering an unlocked car parked outside the garage and activating the garage door opener. Victim #3 reported the theft of her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been left unlocked in the driveway of her residence.

The Defendant was arrested after he attempted to sell Victim #1’s Highlander and another vehicle to police acting undercover. In the Defendant’s possession at the time of his arrest were the credit cards stolen from Victim #1’s vehicle, in addition to other property that had been in her purse at the time of the theft. He confessed to entering the two garages and stealing the vehicles belonging to Victims #1 and #2. The Defendant said he had been present when Victim #3’s vehicle was stolen, and said that within 10 minutes of that theft he was driving the vehicle away from the area.

Victim #1’s incident occurred on 10/4/2021, at approximately 2:22 AM, in the 2900 block of Royal Point Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

Victim #2’s incident occurred between 9/30/2021, at approximately 9:00 PM, and 10/1/2021, at approximately 7:41 AM, in the 5600 block of Wickershire Lane, St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

Victim #3’s incident occurred between 10/2/2021, at approximately 8:00 PM, and 10/3/2021, at approximately 11:00 AM, in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property are leading the investigation. Detectives from the Florissant Police Department were instrumental in the investigation of these cases. The collaboration our Department shares with the municipalities in our region is key to reducing criminal activity in our communities.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

