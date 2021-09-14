Warning Issued: Controlled Burn In Jersey County On September 14 May Cause Road Visibility Issues
September 14, 2021 11:52 AM
JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office issued a warning today, September 14, 2021, that a controlled burn at Piasa Creek near Timber Drive may generate large amounts of smoke.
"Large amounts of smoke may be visible from the State Highway 3 and Timber Ridge Drive areas," the sheriff's office said. "Use caution when traveling through these areas."
