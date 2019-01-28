ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service in St. Louis is predicting bitterly cold temps as the week continues and has issued a warning.

The forecast low temperature for St. Louis is minus 2 degrees on Tuesday night with a high of 6 degrees predicted for Wednesday. The bitterly low temperatures are expected Tuesday night through Thursday. Low temps are forecasted at 1 degree in St. Louis late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. Wind chills Wednesday night/Thursday morning are forecast at minus 14 degrees.

If you must venture outdoors, be certain to dress properly, with several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is covered.

Do not let the warmth of your vehicle give you a false sense of security. An unexpected breakdown could turn into an extremely dangerous situation if you are unprepared. Make certain to take along extra warm clothing when you travel.

