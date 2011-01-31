January 31, 2011 – Due to the impending winter storm, the following warming centers have been set up in Alton, Illinois:

Alton Square Mall*

Food Court

7 am to 9:30 pm (6 pm on Sundays)

Salvation Army

525 Alby St.

8 am to 4 pm

Main Street United Methodist Church

1400 Main

8 am to 9 pm

Alton Fire Department

333 E. 20th

8 am to 5 pm weeks (Available on for short stays-call 618-463-3568 if emergency)

The warming center at Alton Square Mall is only available when the Mall is open; the Mall may close if weather conditions warrant closure. Please call 618-465-5502 or 558-3041 to confirm if this warming center is open.

If electricity goes out at your home or place of business, please contact Ameren at 1-800-681-7911. Please do NOT assume that your neighbors or some other party has already contacted Ameren.

Alton Fire Chief Greg Bock would also like to remind residents of the following issues:

Warming centers do not have medical facilities;

Use caution while using candles, space heaters etc;

Check batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors;

DO NOT use generators indoors;

DO NOT run automobiles in attached garages for prolonged periods;

Call 911 for emergencies;

Stock up on basic staples at home;

Listen to weather radios (NOAA) for updates; and

ALWAYS error on the side of safety

