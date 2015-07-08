Riverbend Family Ministries to Present on Energy Assistance Program

The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program will be spotlighted at a presentation on Wednesday, July 15 from 10:30am-11:30am at Senior Services Plus.

The programs are designed to help low- to moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. Riverbend Family Ministries will be presenting on how they assist senior citizens with trying to manage rising expenses on a fixed income and families coping with disability, illness and job loss. Most do not qualify for other forms of assistance, so they need your help even more.

Typically, total household income must fall between 150 to 300 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify for bill payment assistance. Our home weatherization program targets households with incomes at 150 to 300 percent of the poverty level.

Article continues after sponsor message

To encourage personal responsibility, the programs often require customers to share in the weatherization improvement costs and make matching payments on their energy bills.

Income Guidelines for the program will be discussed. Note that anyone interested in enrolling in the program must show proof of family income. A family's monthly gross income must fall between the ranges, based upon family size, to qualify.

For example, a single household must fall into the 30-day gross monthly income range of $1,459-$2,918. A two-person household must fall into the range of $1,966-$3,932 gross monthly income.

RSVP’s are encouraged but not required. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, or to RSVP call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

More like this: