Riverbend Family Ministries Assists Individuals and Families with Energy Costs

Executive Director and Founder of Riverbend Family Ministries Tammy Iskarous will be assisting individuals and families with applying for the Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends Program. The application assistance will take place on Wednesday, October 7th from 9:00am-3:00pm at Senior Services Plus in Alton, Illinois.

The programs are designed to help low-to moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. Families coping with disability, illness and job loss may qualify to receive assistance for managing rising expenses on a fixed income.



Typically, total household income must fall between 150 to 300 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify for bill payment assistance. Our home weatherization program targets households with incomes at 150 to 300 percent of the poverty level.

To encourage personal responsibility, the programs often require customers to share in the weatherization improvement costs and make matching payments on their energy bills.

Please note that anyone interested in enrolling in the program must show proof of family income. A family's monthly gross income must fall between the ranges, based upon family size, to qualify.

Income Guidelines for the program are as follows: a single household must fall into the 30-day gross monthly income range of $1,459-$2,918. A two-person household must fall into the range of $1,966-$3,932 gross monthly income. A family of three must fall into the range of $2,474-$4,948, a family of four must fall into the $2,981-$5,962 range, and a family of five must fall into the $3,489-$6,978 range. Larger families may call ahead to check eligibility for the program.

RSVP’s are encouraged but not required. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, or to RSVP call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

