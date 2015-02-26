NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE track and field's La'Derrick Ward was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Male Field Athlete of the Year for the 2015 indoor season.

This is the first time Ward has won the award, which he shares with Southeast Missouri's Kevin Farley.

Ward currently is undefeated in the long jump event, claiming the title in four meets. Ward's mark of 25 feet, 0.75 inches at the Gateway Dual meet leads the OVC and is 19th nationally.

Ward has also posted a mark of 49-5 in the triple jump, which places him third in the OVC.

"La'Derrick has been more consistent this year in his competition and training," said Jumps Coach Iliyan Chamov. "He is more confident than ever going into the OVC meet this weekend. He's healthy, positive, and looking forward to competing."

Ward looks to repeat his OVC title in the triple jump and claim a title in the long jump Friday and Saturday at the OVC Indoor Championships in Charleston, Illinois.

