Volunteers, we need you! Our Friday night Open Play program continues to grow each week with great success.

Our average of 40 kids jumped to 80 and 100 and last week we had 135 kids running about the building and having fun, which is great. But in order to maintain a safe environment for the kids, we need help chaperoning and maintaining order throughout the community center.

Come on down and eat dinner with us, watch a movie or just enjoy the kids and all the things there is to do at the center. We have several projector screens with all the different video game consoles hooked up, a mechanical, never-ending climbing wall, musical instruments, the Dragonfly Café that has several monitors hooked up to the internet, skeeball, air hockey, a movie theatre and much much more.

It really can be a fun night of community service and your help would be greatly appreciated! Any adults willing to help are asked to fill out a simple volunteer application what can be found on our website by clicking HERE. Adult volunteers are welcome to bring their children of any age to enjoy the center at no charge.

Call John at (618) 465-9850 ext 226 if you can help or email communitycenter@riverbender.com.

For more information about the Riverbender.com Community Center visit riverbender.com/communitycenter.

