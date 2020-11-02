EDWARDSVILLE - An arrest warrant has been issued by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for Keath C. Smith-Bogay, 19, of St. Louis, in relation to the shooting over the weekend off the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville campus in the 500 block of Reserve Circle. Smith-Bogay is wanted for the following: Count I – Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony).

At 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Edwardsville Police officers responded to the 500 block of Reserve Circle in Edwardsville reference a female with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated by Edwardsville Fire Department personnel and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police, but was quickly identified by personnel investigating the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Keeven commended the exceptional work of the Edwardsville Police officers as well as the Madison County police agencies that assisted in investigating this case.

"The quick response from all of those involved played a vital role in providing the victim with the emergency care she needed, while ensuring the safety of the community," Keeven. Keath C. Smith-Bogay is not in custody at this time and is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where Keath C. Smith-Bogay is located, please do not approach him and call 911 immediately."

Anyone with any information about Smith-Bogay's whereabouts, contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

More like this: