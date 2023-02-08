JERSEY COUNTY - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers posted information today in conjunction with the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and sought the whereabouts of a man wanted for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Jeremiah BowmanJeremiah Bowman, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, birth 02-24-89, is the person wanted.

He has ties in Greene County and Calhoun County. The arrest warrant was valid as of this posting.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Bowman, contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-300-2590.

