GODFREY – Have you ever wondered what it takes to work for the FBI?

If so, and you’re an incoming high school junior or senior – the 2018 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy, to be held June 20-21 at Lewis and Clark Community College, is for you.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division will conduct this free, two-day interactive learning experience for students living in the L&C District.

Participants will learn about career opportunities with the FBI through both classroom and hands-on activities, which will offer insight into many topics and specialties of the bureau, including criminal activity, cyber threats, terrorism and administrative functions, among others.

“The FBI is presenting an outstanding opportunity to invite high school juniors and seniors to participate in this eye-opening experience,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We want to increase public awareness about the FBI, our mission, our activities and our people. We want to introduce our youth to potential careers with the Bureau.”

Students will learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and a variety of professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and solving cases.

After completing the class, students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their region and be prepared to mentor their peers.

“We will build and foster dialog and relationships with members of our community through this event,” Cox said. “Each participant will gain a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in our community.”

Space is limited, so those interested must apply by May 11, 2018.

The application process includes an application form, short essay and letter of recommendation – to be submitted to fbi@lc.edu by the deadline. All forms and additional information are available online at www.lc.edu/FAITacademy.

“You do not want to miss this incredible educational opportunity,” said L&C Criminal Justice Associate Professor Tricia Martin.

Anyone with questions can contact FBI Springfield Public Affairs Officer Brad Ware at (217) 757-3542 or wbware@fbi.gov, or Martin at (618) 468-4520 or fbi@lc.edu.

