WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has obtained charges in the theft of two iPhones at the Verizon Wireless store in Wood River last week, but the man is still wanted and not in custody.

Police are actively searching for Ronald D. Motley, a black male, 35, of the 1500 block of Pine Street in St. Louis, who was charged today with the robbery.

The Wood River Police Department received a report of a robbery from the Verizon Wireless, 623 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Illinois, at 11:37 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14. The police department received a 911 call from an employee from the store reporting the incident. The suspect was reported to be wearing a Hardee’s Restaurant uniform, hat and apron.

Wood River Police said a check of the area was done, but the suspect was not immediately located. A crime scene technician from the Illinois State Police was requested to process the crime scene, and a police canine from the Collinsville Police Department was requested in an attempt to track the suspect.

Wood River Police Department investigators were told the suspect entered the store and made inquiries about iPhones. While the employee was assisting the suspect, he was able to take two phones from the employee. He ran from the store. The suspect ran south towards the south end of the business complex.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect through a canvas of area businesses.

The facts of this case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $60,000.

Anyone with any information about Motley and his whereabouts should immediately call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

