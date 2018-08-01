ALTON - Live Music by Wanda Mountain Boys at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins Saturday, August 11, 2018 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be row-style. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ 94.3.

Southern Gospel Music has always been known for its smooth harmonies, strong vocals and powerful, straight forward lyrics. For the last 25 years, the Wanda Mountain Boys have displayed all three of these qualities as they have established themselves in the Gospel Music community in the Midwest.

In 2017, the Wanda Mountain Boys continue the tradition set forth by the founding members as they share their unique sound and style with congregations across Mid America.

Gary O’Neal has assumed the managerial position for WMB as well as anchoring the group, singing lead. Gary has been involved in Gospel Music for more than 45 years and has sang with some of the Midwest’s most popular groups. He has travelled in full time ministry with the Brashears of Russellville, AR as well as being a founding member of the trio, Solid Gospel based out of St. Louis, MO. He is also an accomplished songwriter, having his songs recorded by such noted artists as the Lesters, the Dixie Echoes, the Dixie Melody Boys, the Melody Boys, the Melody Boys Qt., Solid Gospel, the Brashears, and the Chosen Ones. Gary currently serves as president of the Mid America Gospel Music Association, a position he has held since 2007. On November 3, 2017, the Mid America Gospel Music Association presented gary with the Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual convention.

Singing tenor for the group is Rick Brown. Rick has been involved in Gospel Music for many years, having sung professionally with Naomi and the Segos and Coy Cook and the Premiers. During his time with the Premiers, Rick performed with Grand Ole Opry Star Billy Walker. Rick and Gary were founding members of Solid Gospel and traveled throughout the United States, releasing 6 national radio releases. Rick and Gary have written a number of songs together including WMB favorite, “Wrap Me In Your Arms.” Rick has also written with noted songwriter, Daryl Williams. Their song, “This Ship Was Made to Sail,” was included on the Perry’s 25th Anniversary CD. Before joining WMB, Rick was involved in evangelistic work, preaching and singing in prisons throughout the country and several foreign countries under the umbrella of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Singing baritone for the Wanda Mountain Boys is one of the founders of the group., Claude Johnson. Claude has been involved in Gospel Music for over 50 years, having sang with some of the Midwest’s best known groups, the Gospel Four and the Victory Quartet. In 1990, he helped to start the ministry of the Wanda Mountain Boys. he returns to the group after a 2 ½ year retirement from singing. In 2011, he was presented with the Mid America Gospel music Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

The newest addition to the group is bass singer, David Jenkins. The addition of Dave returns the group to their original format as a male quartet. David has grown up as a fan of Southern Gospel music, following in his father’s footsteps, sining the bass part. Through the years, he has sang with Golden Street Quartet and higher power Qt. Dave is a welcome addition to the group and is sure to win the hearts of WMB fans with his big, bass voice.

The Wanda mountain Boys travel many miles singing traditional Southern Gospel Music. They desire to both uplift the Christian by sharing a positive message and a laugh or two as well as take the Gospel message to those who need to come to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

