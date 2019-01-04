EDWARDSVILLE - The Law Firm of Walton Telken is pleased to welcome respected personal injury attorney William S. Beatty, effective January 1, 2019. Beatty, of Edwardsville, joins the firm in an “of counsel” capacity.

Beatty is an accomplished attorney with extensive experience handling cases involving workplace injuries, product and equipment failures and motor vehicle collisions. He has spent his career assisting victims of serious personal injuries and is recognized for the considerable work he has done representing members of the building trades and their families.

“Bill is an excellent lawyer and just an overall great person. We are honored to have him join our team,” said Troy Walton. “His significant personal injury and workers’ compensation experience and stature in the legal community will be a major asset to our practice.”

A lifelong resident of Madison County, Illinois, Beatty received his J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law in 1976. He earned a BA from the University of Missouri in 1973. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He is affiliated with the Illinois Bar Association, the Madison County Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Association, Southern District of Illinois Chapter.

Beatty has appeared before the Illinois Supreme Court, U. S. District Court for Southern District of Illinois, the Appellate Court of the State of Illinois (Fifth District), and tried cases to verdict in Madison County, Illinois, St. Clair County, Illinois and U. S. District Court for Southern District of Illinois.

Beatty has also handled cases before the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission and Missouri Industrial Commission.

The following are just a few of the significant awards Bill has secured for his clients.

$3,700,000 Crane Failure

$1,100,000 Medical Malpractice

$1,140,000 Construction Site Injury

$575,000 Forklift Injury

$530,000 Construction Site Injury

$325,000 Truck Collision

$250,000 Medical Device Failure

$250,000 Job Site Injury

$232,000 Coal Mining Injury

Walton Telken, LLC has successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients and their families. They handle serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation, including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri. For more information about Walton Telken visit their website at www.waltontelken.com.

