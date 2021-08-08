EDWARDSVILLE – Walton Telken, LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Joshua Edelson to their firm.

Edelson is an experienced civil litigator and has represented clients in both state and federal courts across Illinois and Missouri.

“Joshua is an incredibly dynamic attorney. His experience and drive make him an excellent addition to Walton Telken, and we are pleased to have him on our team,” said firm partner Troy Walton.

Edelson’s work at Walton Telken will focus primarily on product liability, pharmaceutical and mass tort litigation.

Prior to joining Walton Telken, Edelson worked at the Craney Law Group as a litigation associate. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut Law School (J.D.) and the College of Charleston (B.S.).

Walton Telken handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass torts and class actions.

Walton Telken is headquartered in Edwardsville and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.waltontelken.com

