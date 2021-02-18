EDWARDSVILLE – Founding Members Troy Walton and Steve Telken, along with firm attorney Micah Summers of Walton Telken, LLC were selected as Illinois Super Lawyers for 2021. Firm attorney, Adam Bragee, was also recognized as a “Rising Star” for the third year in a row.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than five percent of attorneys in the state are given the honor of being named a Super Lawyer.

Walton was also honored as a distinguished member of the “TOP 100: 2021 ILLINOIS SUPER LAWYERS LIST.”

“I am honored to again be selected as a Super Lawyer,” Walton said. “We work hard for our clients and being recognized among the top lawyers in the state is humbling.”

In addition to being named a Super Lawyer, Walton has been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, with membership reserved for the top one percent of lawyers in the United States, selected as a Leading Lawyer in personal injury, received the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for Legal Ability and Ethical Standards and been recognized as one of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiffs’ Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers.

Member Steve Telken said the firm has strived to find ways to continue to provide quality representation and personal service to clients during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our clients come to us with difficult problems and serious injuries. Anytime we are recognized for the dedicated service that we provide, we are grateful,” Telken said.

In the past few years, the Walton Telken firm has successfully handled cases resulting in the recovery of millions of dollars for their clients.

Walton Telken handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass torts and class actions.

Walton Telken is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.waltontelken.com.

