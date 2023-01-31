EDWARDSVILLE - Every year, the preeminent lawyer rating service Super Lawyers® recognizes the top 100 lawyers in each state. Walton Telken is pleased to announce that founding partner Troy Walton was named a Super Lawyers® Top 100 attorney in Illinois— and is one of only two lawyers outside of Chicago to be honored.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over the course of his 23-year-long legal career thus far, Mr. Walton has focused exclusively on plaintiff’s personal injury litigation, including trucking and motor vehicle accidents, product liability claims, class actions, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and neglect cases, and complex civil litigation.

“I’m honored to have been named a 2023 Super Lawyers® Top 100 attorney and to be in such great company,” said Mr. Walton. “For me and my colleagues [at Walton Telken], it’s always been about the people we serve. Fighting for justice on their behalf–that’s why I went to law school, and I’m honored and grateful that our dedication to our clients has been recognized by our peers.”

About Super Lawyers®

Super Lawyers® is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state.

For more information about Walton Telken, visit waltontelken.com or call 844-836-3535.

More like this: