EDWARDSVILLE - Walton Telken, LLC is pleased to announce that Adam W. Bragee has joined the firm in their Edwardsville office. Adam has extensive litigation experience that encompasses personal injury, workers’ compensation, mass tort, and social security disability cases. He has represented clients throughout Illinois who have been harmed by unsafe workplace conditions and the negligence of others.

When asked about the addition of Adam, firm partner Troy Walton commented, “Adam is an enthusiastic, dedicated and talented attorney. His dedication to the law, his clients and our community made him an exceptional fit with our office. We are excited to have him join our team and are certain he will continue to provide the aggressive, yet compassionate representation that our clients have come to expect.”

Adam’s practice at Walton Telken, LLC will focus on personal injury, workers’ compensation, and social security disability cases. Adam is committed to helping injured clients obtain maximum compensation for their injuries. When asked what Adam likes most about his practice at Walton Telken, Adam said, “My clients are going through a tremendous amount of stress and pain. It is a privilege to fight on their behalf while they focus on their health and recovery. And, unlike others, Walton Telken’s approach allows me to aggressively advocate for them all the way to trial, if necessary.”

Immediately prior to joining Walton Telken, LLC, Adam worked at a national law firm representing injured individuals and their families.

Adam is a graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Law and Southern Illinois University College of Business. Adam is a member of the Madison County Bar Association, where he currently serves as treasurer. He and his wife, Alison, reside in Glen Carbon and are parishioners at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Walton Telken, LLC handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken, LLC is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri. For more information please visit www.waltontelken.com, or call for a free consultation at 618.307.9880.

