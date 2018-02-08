Walters powers Tigers to final with 33 points, Schwegel finishes brilliant career
CARROLLTON - Greenfield-Northwestern's Kassidy Walters was her usual scoring-machine self Wednesday, igniting the Tigers to a 61-52 victory over Bunker Hill with a 33-point outburst.
The Tigers moved on to the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional championship game Thursday night against Carrollton.
Laiken Heavner had nine points for Greenfield-Northwestern.
Ashley Dey led Bunker Hill with 15 points, while Mallory Schwegel concluded a brilliant career for Bunker Hill with nine points.
