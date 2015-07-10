For those who are driving by Wal-Mart near the junction of Illinois 255 and Route 67, there is construction work going on in front of the store for a new gas station.

The gas station will be owned and operated by Wal-Mart and likely will be a spark for more development in Godfrey.

Godfrey Building and Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon said she hopes the gas station will get other businesses to locate near Wal-Mart.

“When people have been at Wal-Mart or near there it will be a quick stop to get gas,” she said. “The location is very convenient for people jumping on and off Illinois 255."

The new gas station is part of the recent development of Godfrey, that includes the new branding of the village.

Dixon said a couple of coffee companies have expressed interest in a location in Monticello Plaza.

When asked what Godfrey could use more of based on requests, she quickly responded, “restaurants.”

