ILLINOIS - Walmart today announced it expects to spend an estimated $56 million over the next year in Illinois through the remodeling of 16 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money. The spend is part of Walmart's total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2019, which was outlined last October at the company's annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2018. Walmart recently reported strong comp sales growth of 2.1% for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2018, indicating customers are responding well to the company's business strategy. The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Illinois. "At Walmart we are always looking for better ways to serve our customers, both in store and online, and these innovations help us do just that," said Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager Dale Murphy. "We're committed to the communities we serve across Illinois and are excited about the innovations coming to our stores." 2018 Walmart Store Remodels in Illinois Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations: 7050 S. Cicero Ave., Bedford Park

1450 E. Main St., Carbondale

2610 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign

4700 135 th St., Crestwood

1205 S. IL Route 31., Crystal Lake

4224 N. Prospect St., Decatur

2300 Sycamore Rd., DeKalb

401 River Rd., East Peoria

2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

1205 W. Ferdon St., Litchfield

101 Dettro Dr., Mattoon

333 E. US Route 6, Morris

9265 159 th St., Orland Hills

8915 N Allen Rd., Peoria

6800 W. US Highway 34, Plano

2760 N. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield Article continues after sponsor message 2018 Walmart In-store and Online Innovations in Illinois Walmart continues to innovate how it serves customers, helping them save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that empowers customers to shop when, where and how they want. In addition to continuing to test new technologies that transform how customers shop, Walmart plans to expand several innovative services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including: (1) Online Grocery Pickup Illinois customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 35 Illinois locations around Chicagoland, Springfield, Peoria and Metro East. The retailer plans to roll-out more than 30 new Grocery Pickup locations throughout the state in the coming year.

Walmart Online Grocery Pickup—How it works. (2) Mobile Express Scan & Go Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all Illinois Sam’s Club locations and three Illinois Walmart stores in Jacksonville, Pekin and Wood River. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

Walmart Mobile Express Scan & Go video here: https://youtu.be/NHzfhDDRgME (3) Walmart Pickup Towers Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

Illinois’ first Pickup Tower arrived in at the Quincy Supercenter last year. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities expand the Pickup Tower service to more Illinois customers in the coming year.

