Alton, Ill. - March 7, 2019 – Today, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Illinois, associates will be awarded approximately $7 million for fourth quarter performance.

“We’re incredibly proud of our associates across Illinois and the part they play in Walmart’s success,” said Dale Murphy, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager. “We’re happy to reward them for their hard work and their commitment to helping our customers save money and live better.”

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Illinois, associates shared more than $28.9 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

