ST. LOUIS - Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are helping “put the money where the miracles are” again this year with a combined fundraising effort raising more than $517,000 for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital following the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. The fundraising efforts are part of a broader national effort that raised more than $35 million in support of the 170 member hospitals across the country.

“There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers can rally around a cause we all believe in like supporting CMN Hospitals,” said Rodney Walker, Walmart Regional General Manager for St. Louis Metro Area. “We always say that every dollar counts, and we are so grateful for our customers and members who donate to help children live better. Their passion for helping kids served by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital has never wavered, and it inspires us to go bigger and do more every year.”

The more than half a million dollars from this year’s campaign will stay right here in the St. Louis community where it is equally divided among the two St. Louis Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, to help the hospitals enhance and sustain patient programs, acquire new medical equipment and support critical facility renovations.

“The support from Walmart and Sam’s Club associates’ and those in the community who give through this annual campaign continues to have a tremendous impact as we pursue our mission to give kids a chance at a better life,” commented Krista Lucy, Executive Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. “Our two hospitals in St. Louis are grateful for the donations this and every year.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 30 years. Funds raised impact each of the 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat 10 million kids annually across North America. Hospitals utilize the funds based on what they need most — including lifesaving equipment and research, top therapy programs, charitable care and more.

Fundraising efforts have evolved over the last 30 years. While donations at the registers drive most of the fundraising at stores and clubs during the campaign, associates also get creative by hosting fundraising events.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit: www.CMNHospitals.org.

