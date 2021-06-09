EDWARDSVILLE - Walls are now visible for the new R.P. Lumber Recreational Complex located at the back of Edwardsville High School off Governor’s Parkway.

The new R.P. Lumber Center will be a recreational complex that offers residents and surrounding communities a year-round option for skating, exercise, and much more. The new center will offer one of the only 175-meter special surface tracks in the area, along with a state-of-the-art ice rink as well as a teen center and meeting center.

Edwardsville Park and Recreation Director Nate Tingley said “great progress” is occurring with S.M. Wilson & Company, the project contractor.

“The ice rink will be the centerpiece, but then there will be the indoor track, the fitness center, and community rooms used for groups for meetings, birthday parties, and also families will be able to rent space for an ice skating party,” Tingley said. “The Junior Service Club in town has provided donations to help finish out the teen center, also important for the community for after-school activities.”

Tingley said the elevated track will have a rubberized surface and be a good place for the high school team to come over and work on sprints if the coach connects with the park and rec staff on rainy days and also for the general public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It will be available to the public, but we are still working on details,” Tingley said. “There may be a certain fee like other recreational facilities in the area. We will also have a smaller fitness area with general workout equipment for the public.”

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy anticipates the new addition to Edwardsville will have a huge impact on the city and beyond. Risavy pointed out not only will it be a centerpiece for Edwardsville, but outlying communities and others beyond who visit the facility. He added that visitors will spend money at businesses in Edwardsville, and that will add to a massive economic impact of the center.

“The west wall is up and the east wall will be finished this week,” he said. “The contractor will be moving to the next phase of underground utilities and the building construction will start next week. It will be a tremendous addition to our community. I am very excited. People can still contribute to the cause.”

To donate to the project, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay

More like this:

Related Video: