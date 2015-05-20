Connor Wallace, a standout Metro-East Lutheran golfer, is taking his skills to Illinois College in the fall.

Wallace signed a letter of intent to attend Illinois College recently.

Wallace said he liked Illinois College coach Abby Vorreyer and the small town feel that Illinois College in Jacksonville had and those factors influenced his decision.

“Coach Abby was always talking to me and wanted me to be a better player,” he said. “I wanted to be close enough I could come home and visit my parents and friends and live on campus. It is a smaller town and I am used to a smaller town and it seemed like a good fit.”

Wallace has thrived at Metro-East Lutheran and was a member of the Knights golf team that was second in the regional this past year.

“All the faculty and coaches at MELHS want you to be a better person and I learned a lot of life values at the school,” he said. “I also became a good player in golf and basketball because of them.”

Wallace said he is excited about attending Illinois College and attended a practice a few weeks ago.

“Coach Abby is an awesome coach; she works with player’s swings and helps them,” he said. “All the players were cool and seemed real excited to have me come there.”

