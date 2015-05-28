The Arizona Diamondbacks got exactly the play they wanted in the 9th inning of Wednesday’s game. After bringing in Mark Trumbo from right field to play first base, the Diamondbacks had five infielders–three on the left side and two outfielders to try and cut down Peter Bourjos scoring the winning run from third base.

Jhonny Peralta grounded the first pitch he saw from Brad Ziegler down the third base line to Yasmany Tomas, who threw home for the force play. But Bourjos was able to break things up at the plate on the attempted double play to first.

“I was just trying to get in there and make it a tough play for him,” said Bourjos. “I couldn’t really slide early–the bat was laying there. My only option was to try and go over the bat and I got a piece of him. I think I got him with my back knee and I got the plate with my other foot.”

The aggressiveness worked as catcher Jordan Pacheco’s throw to first sailed high over Trumbo and Matt Carpenter scored the winning run for the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 victory.

“You’re not going in there trying to crush him and then he throws the ball down the right field line,” added Bourjos. “Anybody who plays this game is going to go in there hard. I don’t think anybody’s going in soft. Obviously, I don’t think I’m a dirty player. I don’t think it was a dirty play. I was just trying to play the game the right way–the hard way, an aggressive way.”

HOLLIDAY SETS MARK

–With his single in the 5th inning, Matt Holliday established a new franchise record by reaching base safely in 43 consecutive games to start the season.

“It’s cool,” said Holliday afterwards. “You do it one at a time… Against some of the pitching that we’ve faced, I’m pretty proud of it.”

The previous mark was 42 games set by Albert Pujols in 2008.

“I don’t know, he probably doesn’t know he held the record,” responded Holliday to if he thought he might receive a text or call from his former teammate. “He probably just did that and didn’t know.”

Derek Jeter holds the Major League record, reaching base safely in his first 53 games of 1999.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports