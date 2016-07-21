http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-21-Diaz.mp3

(Busch Stadium) For the fourth time this season, the St. Louis Cardinals won in walk-off fashion as Aledmys Diaz lined a single into left field to bring home Tommy Pham for a 6-5 victory on Thursday night.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Diaz. “Pretty exciting–I think the second of my career. I enjoyed it with the team, a great win for us today.”

Consider it a lesson learned for Diaz, who drew on a recent experience for his approach at the plate.

“I remember the game–in the All-Star, I had the same chance,” pointed out Diaz.

Article continues after sponsor message

In that game, the National League had loaded the bases with 2 outs in the 8th inning but Diaz was called out on strikes looking. He did not have the same issue tonight.

“Just be aggressive,” he said. “I thought today, be aggressive and try to hit a fly ball. Take a good pitch–he made very good pitches. Two pretty good sliders, so when I got 3-2, I was just looking for something up and put in play. He threw me a fastball.”

Diaz, who also had a hit earlier in the game, has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, the most by any MLB rookie this season and the longest such streak on the Cardinals.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI