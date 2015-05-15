COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS FREE EVENT HOSTED WALKING FOR WELLNESS: STOP HEROIN Madison County

WHO: WALKING FOR WELLNESS: Stop Heroin Madison County, IL

WHAT: Walking for Wellness STOP HEROIN Madison County IL is hosting a walk in memorial of Shannon Green to raise the awareness of the heroin epidemic in our community.

Community members are encouraged to attend the walk at no cost, all you have to do is show up! More information can be found on the Walking for Wellness Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StopHeroinMadisonCounty?ref=aymt_homepage_panel#!/StopHeroinMadisonCounty/events

Donations can be made to help support the family that was left behind (Shannon’s wife Jana Green and four children) by contributing to Jana’s GoFUNDME at http://www.gofundme.com/janagreen

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: 1320 Milton Road, Alton, IL 62002

WHEN: Saturday May 30th, 2015 at 1:00 p.m.

WHY: Jana Green knew her husband had battled with addiction since he was young. They both thought he was out of the dark until he began having health issues that resulted in surgeries and multiple pain pill prescriptions. Given his history in addition to the amount he was given, Shannon quickly had developed a habit for the prescribed medication. However he turned to heroin when it was abruptly time for him to be taken of the medication that he had become accustomed to. Jana did not take his addiction passively and jumped into gear getting involved in local organizations that support addicts and their families, including supporting the launch of Walking for Wellness in this area. Additionally she began volunteering with a local support group (LifeSupport) in Alton, IL in the hopes of offering alternative solutions to her husband for support as he was adamantly against treatment. He had however finally agreed to join Jana with her group once it was up and running. On the night of Sunday, March 8th, 2015 Shannon lost his battle with addiction suddenly only moments after finally securing a bed in an inpatient rehab facility. Jana’s loss and the emotions that are rightfully associated with it only fueled her desire to make a legacy for her four children of change, hope, and healing. Along with compensating for the loss of income needed to take care of her children, Jana plans to use money raised to pursue a degree in substance abuse counseling while educating her children from home.

Walking for Wellness: Stop Heroin is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in memory of Nicky Vigna who passed away from a heroin overdose on January 3, 2013. Walking for Wellness: Stop Heroin is dedicated to heroin prevention and education in communities across the country. We walk to raise awareness about heroin, and to work towards safer, drug free communities. With the help and support of Walking for Wellness: Stop Heroin founders Gee and Brittney Vigna, we were able to start the Madison County chapter of Walking for Wellness: Stop Heroin in memory of Aaron Bonds who passed away from a heroin overdose on June 13th, 2014. Aaron wanted nothing more than to make his “comeback”, but was taken from us too soon. Together, we all can help #stopheroin in our community, in memory of all those that we have lost already.

More like this: