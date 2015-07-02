Following requests from the media, Mayor Brant Walker issued the following statement regarding the Alton Civil Service Commission meeting of July 1, 2015:

"It is my understanding that, during their meeting today, the Alton Civil Service Commission was presented with the recommendations of their appointed hearing officer in the disciplinary case of Alton Police Captain Scott Waldrup.

"I have not received a written order from the Civil Service Commission regarding any action taken by them on this issue and until such time as I receive that order, there is nothing for me to comment on.

The agenda for today’s Civil Service Commission meeting did not include any reference to Captain Waldrup, therefore, under the Illinois Open Meetings Act, final action regarding his employment status would appear to be untimely at this juncture. It is my understanding that the Commission is scheduling a special meeting for next week to take final action on any order related to the recommendations of their hearing officer.

As I have stated previously, I made the decision to allow this disciplinary case to proceed because employees should be held accountable for their actions and I believe the preponderance of evidence in this case justified moving forward.

I respect the Civil Service process and once that process is complete and the Commission has issued a final order on this matter, I will have further comment."

