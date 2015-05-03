http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-3-15-Matheny-on-Walden-DL.mp3

The St. Louis Cardinals have changed out right-handers in the bullpen as Jordan Walden has been placed on the 15-day disabled list and Sam Tuivailala has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).

“Probably could’ve just taken a few days but that’s also a lot of extra put on the bullpen,” said Mike Matheny. “Plus if we get ahead of this now, once we get a real good look at what’s going on that increases our chances for the rest of the season.”

Walden, who yesterday described little concern over the “stiffness” and “barking” in his shoulder, last pitched on April 29th.

“Felt like we were just kind of going extra cautious with him,” said Matheny. “Yesterday, he said I feel good, those two days there really helped. Got him fired up and when we did, got him just about ready to go, all of a sudden got a call that something didn’t feel good. We decided not to push it putting him on the rubber.”

Tuivailala has thrown nine scoreless innings for Memphis this season–striking out 12 batters while walking 6 in those eight appearances. He has 3 saves for the Redbirds.

Tuivailala appeared in two games for the Cardinals last September.

LYONS GETS NEXT START

–Matheny also announced that Tyler Lyons will be recalled from Memphis to make Tuesday’s start as the Cardinals continue to look for answers of the open spot in the rotation due to Adam Wainwright’s Achilles injury.

“Tyler’s made a couple of nice starts in Memphis and seems to be throwing the ball extremely well,” explained Matheny. “We have a pretty good idea of what he can do–it’s just the consistency of holding it through a game, holding it from start to start. Part of that is just a young player and hopefully he’s making those moves in the right direction.”

In four starts at Memphis, Lyons (2-1) has allowed 28 hits in 21.2 innings, but only 7 earned runs while striking out 26 batters with 6 walks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today’s lineup vs Pittsburgh…

CARDINALS

Jon Jay, CF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Pete Kozma, 2B

Michael Wacha, P